Jordan Hicks Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Hicks (elbow/triceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hicks has missed the Browns' last two games due to elbow and triceps injuries. However, the first-year Brown upgraded to a full practice Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open Cleveland's week of practice, suggesting he's trending towards playing Sunday. If Hicks is unable to suit up in Week 7, expect Winston Reid and Mohamoud Diabate to see increased snaps in the Browns' inside-linebacker corps.