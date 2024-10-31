Jordan Love Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Love (groin) practiced Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Love made an early departure from Week 8 action in Jacksonville due to what eventually was termed a strained groin, leaving him day-to-day as a result. He wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he also told Ryan Wood of USA Today that it was "realistic" for him to be able to play Sunday against the Lions. Love may just be testing out the state of his groin midweek, but with at least a limited session under his belt, he seemingly has put himself in a position to suit up this weekend. Malik Willis would get the nod under center if Love isn't able to go.