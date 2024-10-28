Jordan Love Injury: Day-to-day with groin strain

Love (groin) is considered day-to-day after an MRI undergone Monday revealed the nature of the injury that forced him out of Sunday's 30-27 win over Jacksonville to be a strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Love will be considered day-to-day heading into Week 9 action against the Lions, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, with the diagnosis of a groin strain providing some optimism that the franchise quarterback may not have to miss time. During Sunday's win over Jacksonville, Love was visibly hobbled by the second quarter before being forced out of the game early in the second half, after which point Malik Willis took over under center. Green Bay will benefit from a Week 10 bye after a pivotal divisional matchup against Detroit on Nov. 3, so if the team has any lingering concern about Love's injury the decision could be made to opt for caution. Love figures to get every chance to demonstrate his health during practice, though, with Green Bay scheduled to next take the field Wednesday.