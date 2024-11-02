Fantasy Football
Jordan Love Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Love (groin) -- who is listed as questionable -- is expected to start Sunday's game against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Love, who logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, didn't encounter any setbacks or surprises during the week, which puts him on track to face Detroit. Official confirmation of the QB's Week 9 status will arrive when the Packers post their inactives ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but at this stage it looks like Love will be available.

