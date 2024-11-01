Jordan Love Injury: Has chance to play Sunday

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love (groin) was limited at Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

In the wake of exiting early from a Week 8 win at Jacksonville, Love was diagnosed with a strained groin and deemed day-to-day. He proceeded to sit out Wednesday's practice before logging back-to-back capped sessions to wrap up Week 9 prep. The Packers are giving him a chance to be available this weekend, as LaFleur wouldn't definitively say one way or another whether Love will be able to suit up Sunday, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Malik Willis would get the start if Love isn't able to go.