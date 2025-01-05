Jordan Love Injury: Held out Sunday as precaution

Coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's loss to the Bears that Love (elbow) could have returned but was held out as a precaution, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Love didn't see a snap after banging his right elbow early in the second quarter while completing a short pass to RB Josh Jacobs that wqas negated by penalty. At various points during the contest, though, Love was seen throwing passes on the sideline, only to remain there while Malik Willis led the offense. Love's status now will bear monitoring as the Packers gear up for a wild-card game at Philadelphia next weekend.