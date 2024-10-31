Jordan Love Injury: Limited in return to practice

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Love (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

A groin strain knocked Love out of this past Sunday's 30-27 win over the Jaguars, but the quarterback is considered day-to-day and remains hopeful to start this weekend's matchup with the Lions in Green Bay. Love's ability to return to practice in some fashion Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session is an encouraging sign, though a decision on whether he'll be available to play this weekend may not be made until after Friday's practice. Malik Willis would be in store for his third start of the season Sunday if Love can't go.