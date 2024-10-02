Fantasy Football
Jordan Love Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 5:56pm

Love (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed the news to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, while adding that Love is "just getting back in the groove" after returning from a two-game absence to start this past Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings. Love took some time to get going against Minnesota, but he finished 32-for-54 passing for 389 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has two sessions remaining this week in which to log his first full practice since prep for the season opener in Brazil before this Sunday's game against the Rams.

