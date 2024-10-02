Jordan Love Injury: Limited Wednesday

Love (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed the news to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, while adding that Love is "just getting back in the groove" after returning from a two-game absence to start this past Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings. Love took some time to get going against Minnesota, but he finished 32-for-54 passing for 389 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has two sessions remaining this week in which to log his first full practice since prep for the season opener in Brazil before this Sunday's game against the Rams.