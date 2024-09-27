Jordan Love Injury: Listed as questionable

Love (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Love was a limited participant in each practice this week and now heads into the weekend looking truly questionable ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He also was listed as questionable the past two games, but for Week 2 he was downgraded to doubtful and for Week 3 there were early reports suggesting he wouldn't play. This time around, it looks like closer to 50/50, with the Packers perhaps inclined to be less cautious than usual on account of the divisional matchup against an undefeated rival. QB Malik Willis will make his third straight start if Love doesn't end up playing.