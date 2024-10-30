Jordan Love Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Love (groin) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Love got some work in on an exercise bike but did not ultimately take the practice field with teammates, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The starting quarterback was knocked out of Green Bay's win over Jacksonville in Week 7 due to a groin strain, for which he's been labeled day-to-day. It sounds like Love still has a chance to be available for Sunday's pivotal divisional matchup against Detroit, but he now has only two more opportunities to officially get on the practice field prior to Week 8 action. Malik Willis will start under center for the Packers in the event that Love can't go.