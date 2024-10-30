Jordan Love Injury: 'Realistic' chance of playing Week 9
Love (groin), who didn't practice Wednesday, believes it's "realistic" for him to play Sunday against the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Love was diagnosed with a strained groin after exiting this past Sunday's win over Jacksonville, prompting the Packers to label him day-to-day. Backup quarterback Malik Willis ended up directing the offense in the second half en route to a 30-27 win, and he would fill in for Love for a third time this season if the latter isn't cleared to suit up. Love would put himself in a better position to retain his starting role this weekend against the Lions by returning to practice Thursday or Friday.
