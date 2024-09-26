Jordan Love Injury: Remains limited in practice

Love (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We'll see," head coach Matt LaFleur said, when asked about Love's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. "We'll give him up to game time."

Love continues to work his way back from the Grade 1-to-2 MCL sprain he sustained in the Sept. 6 loss to the Eagles, and he looks to have a chance at meeting the short end of his projected 3-to-6-week recovery timeline. He's now been listed as a limited participant in six consecutive practices, and while the Packers haven't indicated that Love has experienced any setbacks with his left knee, he may need to turn in a full practice Friday to avoid being viewed as anything more than a game-time call leading up to Sunday. Malik Willis has presided over the Green Bay offense for the last two games and will stay prepared for another start under center this weekend if the Packers' franchise signal-caller isn't cleared to return to the lineup.