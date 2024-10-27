Jordan Love Injury: Slated for tests on injured groin

Love is slated to undergo tests on his injured groin Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Love was clearly hobbled in the second quarter and then was forced out of Sunday's eventual win at Jacksonville in the third quarter, handing over the offense to backup Malik Willis for the rest of the contest. There's a belief that Love doesn't have a long-term injury, but with a Week 10 bye following the Packers' next outing Nov. 3 against the Lions, the team may exercise caution with him to ensure he's good to go for the stretch run of the campaign. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, coach Matt LaFleur intimated as much after the game, saying, "Obviously, (there's a) high level of concern" with Love because the QB and team "didn't feel like he could protect himself." Green Bay will take the field again Wednesday in preparation for next Sunday's matchup.