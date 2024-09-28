Jordan Love Injury: Trending toward playing

Love (knee) is expected to be active Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Love was a limited participant all week and looked good in his pre-game warmup against the Titans in Week 3, setting the stage for the franchise signal caller to make his return in Lambeau against a surprisingly fearsome Vikings defense come Sunday. The Packers haven't officially changed the injury designation of Love, but the lack of a practice-squad elevation of Sean Clifford effectively tipped the team's hand on the matter. While Love has looked comfortably mobile in the few glimpses of the quarterback during practice, it's fair to speculate if the team might be a bit reserved from a play-calling perspective with its prized quarterback in order to maintain his health for the rest of the season.