Jordan Love Injury: Was close to playing Week 3

Love (knee), who was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, said he was "pretty close" to playing this past Sunday in Tennessee, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love was able to parlay three limited sessions last week into a questionable designation for the Week 3 contest, and he even put in a lengthy pregame warmup prior to the Packers issuing their list of inactives ahead of Sunday's game. Still, the team exercised caution with its franchise quarterback and rolled with quarterback Malik Willis, who was able to secure a second victory in as many chances in place of Love. On Wednesday, Love noted that "every day is a little bit better," with regard to his recovery from the Grade 1-to-2 MCL sprain he suffered in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Eagles. He also relayed that he's "definitely" moving around better, which was corroborated by Ryan Wood of USA Today. Love will have two more opportunities to get back to full practice participation this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings.