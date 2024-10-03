Jordan Love News: Gets back to full practice Thursday

Love (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

This marks the first time Love has been unhindered at practice since spraining the MCL in his left knee Week 1 against the Eagles in Brazil. He missed just two games as a result of the injury, completing 32 of 54 passes for 389 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in this past Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings. Now that Love seemingly is past the issue, the biggest question mark surrounding the quarterback is who will be available in the skill positions for the Packers on Sunday at the Rams. WR Christian Watson (ankle) is slated to miss time, WR Romeo Doubs was away from the team Thursday due to a personal matter, and TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) hasn't taken part in drills during Week 5 prep.