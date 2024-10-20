Jordan Love News: Overcomes two INTs to beat Texans

Love completed 24 of 33 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Love's second pass of the game was intercepted, but the defense bailed him out and held the Texans to a field goal on Houston's ensuing instant red-zone opportunity. He bounced back with touchdown passes of 14 yards to Tucker Kraft and 30 yards to Dontayvion Wicks in the second quarter, then added another interception as the Packers took a 19-14 deficit into the locker room. Green Bay reclaimed the lead courtesy of an eight-yard Love touchdown pass to Josh Jacobs in the third quarter, and after falling behind in the fourth, Love got the Packers in position for Brandon McManus' game-winning 45-yard field goal on the game's final play. Love has been more Brett Favre than Aaron Rodgers in his gun-slinging mentality (though obviously far less accomplished than either former Packers great), as he has thrown multiple touchdowns but also been picked off in all five of his starts this season en route to a 15:8 TD:INT. Another multi-touchdown passing performance is likely forthcoming from Love in Week 8 against the 2-5 Jaguars.