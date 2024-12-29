Jordan Love News: Quiet against Vikings

Love completed 19 of 30 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings. He added one rush for six yards.

Love and the Packers couldn't get anything going to begin the game, running five or fewer offensive plays in four of their five possessions in the first half. He managed to turn things around a bit in the final two quarters as the team made a furious comeback, with the highlights being a 35-yard completion down the seam to Tucker Kraft and a three-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath. Overall, Love has had poor results for fantasy purposes since Green Bay's Week 10 bye, as he's topped 250 yards just twice and thrown for multiple scores only three times in seven games.