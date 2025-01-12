Jordan Love News: Three picks in loss to Eagles

Love completed 20 of 33 passes for 212 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Eagles. He added two rushes for 10 yards.

Love was without some of his top pass-catching options for significant portions of the game and was also dealing with a beat-up offensive line. Even with that context, it was a disappointing showing, highlighted by an interception shortly before halftime that denied the Packers a potential scoring opportunity. Love did find some rhythm in the second half, as he completed 11 of his 18 passes for 142 yards, though it wasn't enough to complete the comeback bid. He'll enter the offseason looking to get healthy after enduring a 2024 season that included both upper and lower-body injuries, and he'll be back to lead the Packers' offense once again in 2025.