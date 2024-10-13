Jordan Love News: Tosses four TDs in Week 6 win

Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 258 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals. He added five rushing attempts for 13 yards.

Love threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed in the first quarter before adding touchdown passes of 10 yards to Romeo Doubs and 44 yards to Christian Watson in the second quarter. His hot start got the Packers a 24-0 lead, but the Cardinals responded with 13 consecutive points, aided by a Love interception. He halted Arizona's comeback bid with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Doubs, and three fumble recoveries by the Packers defense helped Green Bay hold on for the easy win. Love will look to extend his streak of eight consecutive regular-season starts with multiple touchdown passes when the Packers host the Texans at Lambeau Field in Week 7.