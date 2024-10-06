Jordan Love News: Two TDs in win

Love completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams. He added three rushes for 10 yards.

Love had a bumpy first half, as he set up Green Bay's first touchdown with a 53-yard completion to Jayden Reed. He then followed that up with a pick-six on an ill-advised attempt to throw the ball away from his own end zone just before halftime. Things smoothed out in the final two quarters, as he found Tucker Kraft for a pair of touchdowns that came from 66 and seven yards away. Love has made too many mistakes early in the season -- he has five interceptions in three games -- but he's also moved the offense effectively and has multiple touchdowns in all three contests.