Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason Injury: Will be limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 17, 2024 at 10:43am

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason (shoulder) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mason attempted to play through a left shoulder injury last Thursday at Seattle, but he departed after his lone carry of the second half and didn't return. Afterward, Shanahan confirmed that Mason had an AC joint sprain and deemed the running back day-to-day. At Monday's unofficial session, Mason was sporting a non-contact jersey, and his capped practice Wednesday likely indicates that he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Isaac Guerendo will be the biggest beneficiary Sunday against the Chiefs if Mason is unable to play.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
