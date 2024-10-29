Jordan Mims News: Back with New Orleans

The Saints signed Mims to the practice squad Tuesday.

Mims appeared in the first six games of the regular season for the Saints, accumulating five carries for 16 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 13 yards over that span. He was waived from the active roster Saturday as he was the odd man out of the Saints' backfield of Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller (hamstring). However, Mims is back on the Saints' practice squad, and he will be available to be elevated to the active roster should the Saints need additional depth at running back on game day.