Jordan Mims News: Tallies five carries Week 9

Mims tallied five rushes for 13 yards and hauled in his only target for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-22 defeat against the Panthers.

Mims stepped up to serve as the Saints' RB2 with veteran Jamaal Williams (groined) sidlined Week 9. The second-year back still had to contend for carries behind starter Alvin Kamara, as do-it-all tight end Tyasom Hill also tallied five rushing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kamara handled a full bell-cow workload with 29 carries and six receptions out of the backfield. With Kendre Miller (hamstring) on IR, Mims could continue to serve as RB2 if Williams remains sidelined for next Sunday's game versus Atlanta, though his workload will likely be limited once again.