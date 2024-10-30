Jordan Whittington Injury: To be limited Wednesday

Coach Sean McVay said Whittington (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Whittington managed just one capped session last week before the Rams ruled him out for a Week 8 matchup with the Vikings. He'll thus aim to string together multiple appearances this week as L.A. preps for Sunday's visit to the Seahawks. Even when Whittington is cleared to return, though, he'll find snaps and targets difficult to come by with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua again available to the offense.