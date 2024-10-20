Jordan Whittington Injury: Trending toward playing

Whittington (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Whittington was a limited participant in practice throughout the week while he managed the shoulder issue, but he looks like he'll be able to play through the injury concern. He'll likely have a prominent role in the passing attack waiting for him, as No. 1 wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) is questionable but is seemingly trending toward sitting out a fourth straight game Sunday, per Schefter. During Kupp's absence in the Rams' last two games, Whittington emerged as quarterback Matt Stafford's go-to option. The rookie out of Texas racked up 18 targets between those two contests and produced a 13-151-0 receiving line.