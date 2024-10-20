Fantasy Football
Jordan Whittington Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Whittington (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Whittington was a limited participant in practice throughout the week while he managed the shoulder issue, but he looks like he'll be able to play through the injury concern. He'll likely have a prominent role in the passing attack waiting for him, as No. 1 wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) is questionable but is seemingly trending toward sitting out a fourth straight game Sunday, per Schefter. During Kupp's absence in the Rams' last two games, Whittington emerged as quarterback Matt Stafford's go-to option. The rookie out of Texas racked up 18 targets between those two contests and produced a 13-151-0 receiving line.

