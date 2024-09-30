Josey Jewell Injury: Larger role incoming?

Jewell (hamstring) recorded seven total tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Bengals.

Jewell exited with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, but the Iowa product was still able to finish third on Carolina in total tackles. Shaq Thompson appeared to have sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4, which could be detrimental to an already weak Panthers defense. However, Jewell projects to be Carolina's top inside linebacker without Thompson and could serve as the team's defensive play caller. Jewell has already been producing at a high level, racking up 30 total tackles and three passes defended across the Panthers' first four games. Once the first-year Panther moves past his hamstring issue, he could be an extremely valuable IDP asset moving forward.