Josey Jewell Injury: Returning in Week 8?

Jewell (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jewell has missed the Panthers' last three games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team's Week 4 loss to the Bengals. However, it appears he could return Sunday after logging a week of limited practice sessions. If Jewell is forced to miss his fourth consecutive contest in Week 8, expect Claudin Cherelus (hamstring) and Shaquille Quarterman to see increased work in the Panthers' inside linebacker corps.