Josh Allen News: Inaccurate in Week 5 loss

Allen completed nine of 30 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. He added four rushing attempts for 54 yards.

Allen was atrocious in the first half, completing only six of 18 pass attempts for 56 yards as the Bills took a 17-3 deficit into the locker room. Buffalo's offense came alive in the third quarter, spurred on by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Allen to rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman, but Allen's accuracy dipped again in the fourth as the Bills dropped to 3-2. Allen was evaluated for a head injury in the blue medical tent after a hard fall in the fourth quarter, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, and subsequently missed one play before returning to the game, but he's expected to be available as usual against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6.