Josh Downs Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Downs (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Downs was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday. Fellow Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman (back) and Alec Pierce (shoulder) are listed as questionable as well, but Pierce logged a full practice Friday, and coach Shane Steichen told reporters Friday that he expects Pittman to play while providing no such assurances regarding Downs. Even if Downs suits up Sunday, he'll have a low floor with the Colts switching back to Anthony Richardson under center against a Dolphins defense that has allowed only three passing touchdowns this season.