Josh Hayes News: Takes next step in '24

Hayes recorded 35 tackles (22 solo), three defensed passes and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season games in 2024.

The 2023 sixth-round pick saw a boost in involvement during his second season despite playing in the same number of games, with his snap count on defense jumping from 28 to 256. Hayes is still looking for his first career sack and interception, but he posted a career-high 11 tackles in Week 18 against the Saints while filling in for Jamel Dean (knee) and provided four tackles over 23 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders. Hayes will play out the third year of his rookie contract in 2025 and could carve out a case for a larger role with a strong offseason and training camp.