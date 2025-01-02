Josh Jacobs Injury: Another limited session

Jacobs (wrist) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs opened Week 18 prep with a limited walkthrough Wednesday and maintained that activity level on day later, giving him one more chance to get back to full participation Friday or else risk entering the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bears. In his first meeting with Chicago this season, he went for 134 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 22 touches back in Week 11.