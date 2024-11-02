Josh Jacobs Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Jacobs, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacobs hurt his ankle late in last Sunday's win over Jacksonville and logged a DNP/LP/LP progression in practice this week. He entered the weekend deemed questionable to take the field against Detroit but appears set to try to play through the injury. Jacobs will likely be getting the ball from Jordan Love, who is also expected to play Sunday, per Schefter, despite dealing with a groin injury.