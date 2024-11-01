Josh Jacobs Injury: Questionable for Week 9

Jacobs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs was injured late in the fourth quarter of last week's 30-27 win over the Jaguars and then missed practice Wednesday. He returned Thursday and Friday as a limited participant, giving him a decent shot to be active ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. The Packers have Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks as alternatives if Jacobs is absent or limited, with Wilson having handled most of the backup work this season but Brooks getting more involved Week 8 against Jacksonville (22 percent snap share and five touches for 16 yards, while Wilson took 18 percent snap share and six touches for three yards).