Josh Johnson News: Gets one-year deal in Washington

The Commanders signed Johnson to a one-year contract Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson, a 38-year-old veteran, threw just three passes across his six regular-season appearances in 2024 while working in relief of Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. Back in 2018, he appeared in four regular-season games with Washington. Johnson will now join Marcus Mariota as a depth option behind Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.