Josh Reynolds Injury: Nursing hand injury

Reynolds (hand) was listed as a DNP on the Broncos' injury report Wednesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Reynolds caught his first touchdown of the regular season during the Broncos' 34-18 win over the Raiders this past Sunday. However, it appears the 29-year-old wide receiver may have injured his hand during the contest, which kept him sidelined during Wednesday's practice session. Reynolds will need to practice in some capacity over the next two days in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's AFC West clash against the Chargers. Through the first five games of the regular season, Reynolds has registered 12 catches (on 19 targets) for 183 yards and one touchdown.