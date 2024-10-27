Joshua Palmer News: Continues upward trajectory

Palmer caught two of four targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Palmer didn't see significant volume but made the most of his limited touches with catches of 27 and 45 yards. He has increased his receiving yardage total in all six of his appearances this season, with a jump from 38 yards in Week 6 to 63 in Week 7 preceding Sunday's season-best effort, but Palmer has yet to score a touchdown this season. Palmer will look to snap that touchdown drought in Week 9 against the Browns.