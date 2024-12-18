Joshua Palmer News: Minimal production in loss

Palmer caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

After serving as the Chargers' top target in Week 14, Palmer reverted back to his smaller role with the return of rookie receiver Ladd McConkey. The veteran played 75 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps, but he was unable to produce much with his few opportunities. Despite a solid share in playing time, Palmer is unlikely to be a trustworthy option for fantasy purposes in the fantasy playoffs. Los Angeles will host the Broncos in Week 16.