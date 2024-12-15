Jourdan Lewis Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Lewis is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an elbow injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lewis logged three tackles, including a sack, before exiting during the second half. The 29-year-old has served as Dallas' top slot corner this season, totaling 52 tackles and four passes defended across 12 appearances coming into Week 15. With the game almost over, it's likely that Kemon Hall will step in at slot corner for the remainder of the fourth quarter.