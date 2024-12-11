Jourdan Lewis Injury: Limited by hamstring issue

Lewis was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It's not clear when Lewis picked up the hamstring issue, as he played 100 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Bengals. The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Lewis' level of participation when Dallas holds regular practices this week should better clarify whether he's in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers.