Jude McAtamney News: Heads back to practice squad

McAtamney reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

With two Giants place kickers on injured reserve, McAtamney got the call Sunday against the Commanders, connecting on his only field-goal attempt from 31 yards and his sole point-after try. Greg Joseph (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but Graham Gano (hamstring) is a candidate to return to action at any point. If Gano is designated for return this week, McAtamney's time as the team's kicker may be contained to one game. Until that happens, though, McAtamney could get another chance this coming Sunday at Carolina.