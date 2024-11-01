Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jude McAtamney headshot

Jude McAtamney News: Kicking in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 7:09am

The Giants are expected to elevate McAtamney from the practice squad to serve as their kicker in Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Greg Joseph (abdomen) being ruled out for the Week 9 contest after being added to the injury report Friday, the Giants will turn to McAtamney to handle kicking duties in what would be the 24-year-old's NFL debut. The Giants will likely formally elevate McAtamney on Saturday. He could be in for plenty of scoring opportunities in Week 9, as the Giants have attempted 10 field goals across their last four games.

Jude McAtamney
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now