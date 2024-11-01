Jude McAtamney News: Kicking in Week 9

The Giants are expected to elevate McAtamney from the practice squad to serve as their kicker in Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Greg Joseph (abdomen) being ruled out for the Week 9 contest after being added to the injury report Friday, the Giants will turn to McAtamney to handle kicking duties in what would be the 24-year-old's NFL debut. The Giants will likely formally elevate McAtamney on Saturday. He could be in for plenty of scoring opportunities in Week 9, as the Giants have attempted 10 field goals across their last four games.