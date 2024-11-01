Jude McAtamney News: Starting in Week 9

McAtamney is expected to serve as the Giants' top kicker in Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants announced Friday that Greg Joseph (oblique) won't suit up in Week 9, giving McAtamney the opportunity to start Sunday. McAtamney must still be elevated from the Giants' practice squad to active roster in order to start in Week 9. He could be in for plenty of scoring opportunities, as the Giants have attempted 10 field goals across their last four games.