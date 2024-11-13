JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Could return versus Buffalo
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has a "good chance" to be available Sunday against the Bills as long as his practice week goes well, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster hasn't practiced since Week 7, but it appears as though he's trending toward a return to action this weekend, barring any setbacks. Wednesday's injury report will provide added context with regard to the wideout's Week 11 status by revealing his level of practice participation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now