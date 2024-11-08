JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Out for Week 10

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Smith-Schuster has yet to practice since aggravating a right hamstring injury during a Week 7 win at San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 20. With his lack of availability confirmed for Week 10, he'll miss a third consecutive contest as a result, making a visit to Buffalo on Sunday, Nov. 17 his next possible game action. The Chiefs will continue to roll with DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson as their key wide receivers in the meantime.