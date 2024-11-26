Fantasy Football
JuJu Smith-Schuster News: Quiet effort versus Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Smith-Schuster reeled in one of his two targets for six yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory versus the Panthers.

While Smith-Schuster was third among wide receivers in terms of reps -- 41 snaps for a 55 percent snap share -- he was unable to do much with them. The 28-year-old wideout has turned in just one catch in each of the last two games, totaling a combined 14 yards. Barring injuries to other top targets in the passing attack, Smith-Schuster can likely be left on the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy formats.

