Justin Fields: Headed for another start

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Fields is on track to make another start Sunday at Indianapolis, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. "As we walk into the building [Wednesday], I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us."

Tomlin reiterated that a decision on a permanent starting quarterback won't be made until Russell Wilson (calf) is fully healthy, but Fields has made a strong case to hold on to the job with his play through the first three weeks of the season. He's helped lead Pittsburgh to a 3-0 start while completing 55 of 75 pass attempts (73.3 percent) for 518 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, to go with 28 carries for 90 yards and another score. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Tomlin said that he would revisit the Steelers' quarterback situation if Wilson upgrades to full participation in practice by the end of the week, but with the former Seahawk and Bronco set for a limited practice Wednesday, Fields should handle nearly all of the first-team reps to begin Week 4 prep.