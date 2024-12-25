Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Fields headshot

Justin Fields Injury: Not expected to suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Fields (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Week 17 game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fields was able to log a limited practice session Tuesday, but it appears the backup QB will miss a second straight contest. If that is indeed the case, Kyle Allen would be in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 signal-caller behind Russell Wilson. Rapoport notes that Fields could serve as Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback Wednesday and might be able to return to action next Sunday against Cincinnati.

Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now