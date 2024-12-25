Justin Fields Injury: Not expected to suit up Wednesday
Fields (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Week 17 game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fields was able to log a limited practice session Tuesday, but it appears the backup QB will miss a second straight contest. If that is indeed the case, Kyle Allen would be in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 signal-caller behind Russell Wilson. Rapoport notes that Fields could serve as Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback Wednesday and might be able to return to action next Sunday against Cincinnati.
