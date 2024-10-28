Justin Fields Injury: Out Monday, but emergency third QB

Fields (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday against the Giants and will serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Fields was added to Pittsburgh's Week 8 injury report Sunday as questionable due to a hamstring issue. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Fields' health concern is a minor one, but the Steelers will exercise caution with him with a Week 9 bye on the docket. Russell Wilson will handle starting duties for a second consecutive contest Monday, while Kyle Allen steps into the backup role.