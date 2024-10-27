Fantasy Football
Justin Fields Injury: Questionable for Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 9:20am

The Steelers added Fields to the injury report with a hamstring issue and are listing him as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.

With Fields' Week 8 status now in question, the Steelers may have to turn to Kyle Allen to serve as Russell Wilson's backup Monday. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Steelers had planned to have some packages available for Fields, but after Fields tweaked his hamstring in practice, that plan will likely be scrapped even if he's ultimately active as Wilson's backup Monday.

Justin Fields
Pittsburgh Steelers
